Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

Panama Canal sets one-week deadline for cost row deal.

ODIGEO

Online travel group Odigeo is considering listing shares on Madrid’s stock exchange in April, making it Spain’s first Initial Public Offering (IPO) since 2011, Expansion reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the operation.

COCA-COLA

Coca-Cola Iberia Partners, the soft drink makers’ bottling partner in Spain, is considering listing shares in Spain before expanding overseas, the head of Coca-Cola España told El Economista in an interview.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
