Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SACYR

Panama Canal sets one-week deadline for cost row deal.

ODIGEO

Online travel group Odigeo is considering listing shares on Madrid’s stock exchange in April, making it Spain’s first Initial Public Offering (IPO) since 2011, Expansion reported on Thursday, citing sources close to the operation.

COCA-COLA

Coca-Cola Iberia Partners, the soft drink makers’ bottling partner in Spain, is considering listing shares in Spain before expanding overseas, the head of Coca-Cola España told El Economista in an interview.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on