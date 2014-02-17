Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial has offered Heathrow Airports Holding (HAH) 800 million pounds for British airports Aberdeen, Southhampton and Glasgow, Expansion reported citing sector sources.

BANKIA

Spain’s bank rescue fund FROB said on Friday it chose Goldman Sachs to advise it on the sale of part of the government’s controlling stake in nationalised lender Bankia.

Separately, Spain will probably begin the privatisation of Bankia with the sale of a 5 to 10 percent stake to institutional investors, the bank’s Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said in an interview published on Sunday.

REPSOL

Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and Spanish oil firm Repsol on Friday completed a $1.2 billion financing agreement to help boost output at the Petroquiriquire joint venture.

SANTANDER

Peugeot family, the largest shareholder in PSA Peugeot Citroen, will meet on Monday to decide whether to give its blessing to two deals aimed at securing the French carmaker’s future, a source close to the matter said.

Of those, Peugeot is expected to announce a European car loans alliance with Spain’s Banco Santander on Monday.

Santander is looking to sell some 400 million euros in debt it holds in hotel group Hesperia to foreign investment funds, Expansion reported on Monday, citing financial sources.

