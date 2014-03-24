FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
March 24, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Spanish mobile operator Yoigo has asked the competition regulator, the CNMC, to give it the right to rent Telefonica’s network to budget operator Pepephone, financial daily Expansion reported on Monday without citing its sources. Yoigo will rent its own network to Pepephone but needs to also rent Telefonica’s because its network currently reaches 70 percent of the population.

