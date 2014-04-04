Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BARCLAYS

Barclays is seeking an investment bank to explore the potential sale of its Spanish business, with Merrill Lynch among the top candidates, Expansion and El Pais reported on Friday citing unnamed market sources.

POPULAR

Popular is finalising the purchase of Citibank’s retail banking business in Spain, including 45 branches and 300 employees, Expansion reported on Friday, without naming sources.

DEOLEO

A number of foreign funds are vying to take over Spain’s Deoleo, the world’s top olive oil bottler with brands like Carbonell, a source close to the deal said on Thursday, in a deal that has become highly politicised.

