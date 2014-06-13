Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PRIVATISATION

The Spanish government could study at its weekly cabinet meeting on Friday the privatisation of 49 percent of airports operator AENA, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sourced.

BBVA

BBVA is finalising the sale of its Portuguese business, with 700 offices, to Caixa de Credito Argicola in a deal that could be worth between 207 million and 500 million euros, El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed financial sources.

ABENGOA, ABENGOA YIELD

Abengoa Yield Plc, the U.S. unit of Spanish renewable and engineering firm Abengoa SA, said its initial public offering had been priced at $29 per share, valuing the company at about $2.32 billion.

