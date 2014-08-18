FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 18, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telecom Italia is preparing to offer up to 7 billion euros to outbid Spain’s Telefonica in the race to acquire Vivendi’s Brazilian broadband unit GVT, according to a Bloomberg report on Sunday.

