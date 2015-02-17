Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LIBERBANK

Spain’s Liberbank said on Tuesday 2014 net profit was 117 million euros compared to 22 million euros a year earlier.

CAIXABANK

Spain’s Caixabank CABK.MC said on Tuesday it would launch a full takeover bid for Portugal’s BPI, paying 1.329 euros ($2) per share for the 55.9 percent of the lender it does not already own..

GAS NATURAL

Spain’s Gas Natural Fenosa is expected to report a 6 percent rise in net profit in 2014 from a year earlier when it reports earnings on Tuesday, boosted by one-time gains from the sale of its telecommunications business.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica said on Monday an adjusted for Venezuela’s exchange rate would hit its full-year OIBDA by 915 million euros and net profit by 399 million euros.

