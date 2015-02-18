Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERDROLA

Spain’s Iberdrola IBE.MC on Wednesday said core profits rose 3.1 percent in 2014 from a year earlier to 6.96 billion euros, beating its full-year target, as strong business in the U.S. and Latin America offset lagging activity in Europe.

ABERTIS

Spanish toll road operator Abertis said on Wednesday net profit rose 6.2 percent in 2014 from a year earlier to 655 million euros, missing Reuters forecasts for 690 million euros.

VOCENTO

The Spanish media group’s board has nominated Santiago Bergareche Busquet as its new chairman.

BANKS

The Bank of Spain is due to give data on bad loans for December.

