Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Talisman Energy Inc common shareholders on Wednesday voted to approve an $8.3 billion offer for the Canadian oil and gas producer from Repsol SA, clearing the way for the Spanish company to acquire Talisman’s worldwide operations.

IBERDROLA

HSBC has raised its position on Iberdrola to “neutral” from “underweight” and ups price target to 6.1 euros from 5.7 euros.

TREASURY

Spain will auction between 3.5 billion to 4.5 billion euros of debt at a double-bond auction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
