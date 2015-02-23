Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

A trade union group representing Aer Lingus AERL.I workers has reversed its position and said it will now back a takeover approach by IAG ICAG.L after the British Airways and Iberia owner laid out its growth plans for the Irish airline.

VODAFONE

Spanish cable company Euskaltel has hired Rothschild as advisers to explore a potential partial listing on the stock exchange, business daily Expansion said on Saturday, citing sources close to the firm.

SANTANDER

European banks including Deutsche Bank AG and Banco Santander SA are likely to fail the U.S. Federal Reserve’s stress test over shortcomings in how they measure and predict potential losses and risks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

DIA

Spain’s DIA said on Monday it would propose to its shareholders increasing its dividend payout to 0.18 euros per share against 2014 earnings compared to 0.16 euros the previous year.

Full-year earnings before taxes, interest and depreciations (EBITDA) rose 0.7 percent to 583.5 million euros, in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll.

ALMIRALL

Spanish pharmaceutical Almirall sees full year 2015 net sales of between 650 million euros and 680 million euros.

