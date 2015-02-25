Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ENAGAS

JP Morgan cuts its stance to “neutral” from “overweight.”

AGENGOA

Abengoa said late on Tuesday it would issue two-year bonds, which can be swapped for Abengoa Yield shares, worth around $300 million.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica said on Wednesday it expected revenue to grow by more than 7 percent this year as it reported a 19 percent drop in 2014 operating income (OIBDA).

The company also said it aims to raise up to 3 billion euros through a rights issue due to the acquistion of Brazil’s GVT.

FERROVIAL

The group on Tuesday posted a 5 percent rise in 2014 core profit from a year earlier, to 983 million euros.

ENDESA,

Says 2014 net profit 3.34 billion euros, up 77.6 percent from a year earlier, due to capital gains after sale of Latin America business.

REE

Spain’s power grid operators says 2014 EBITDA rises 6.4 percent to 1.385 billion euros.

EBRO

Ebro Foods also expected to report full year earnings on Wednesday.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on