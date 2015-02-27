Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA :

The energy company returned to profit in 2014, it reported after market close on Thursday.

SACYR :

The builder said it expected double digit growth in sales and profit this year in a conference call to accompany year results after market close on Thursday.

JAZZTEL :

The telecoms company reported 2014 core profits up 17 percent after market close on Thursday.

ACERINOX

Citigroup placed 3.1 percent of the company at a price of 14.6 euros per share.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS, ACS, AMADEUS, ICAG, BME :

All due to report annual results before market open.

BUILDERS:

A Spanish court has rejected a government proposal to rescue two of nine bankrupt motorways, increasing the likelihood the state will have to assume total debt of more than 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion).

