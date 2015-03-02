Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Spain’s Abertis said on Monday has agreed to buy 90 percent of Italian company Wind’s unit Galata.

IBERDROLA

Iberdrola said on Monday its unit Iberdrola Energia will sell stake in Brazilian energy distributors Coelba and Cosern to Neoenergia.

INDRA

Spain’s Indra said on Friday it had a net loss of 92 million euros in 2014 versus forecast of net profit of 112 million euros in Reuters poll.

Separately, JP Morgan cut its stance on Indra to “underweight” from “neutral” with a target price of 8.5 euros per share.

SANTANDER

Santander Holdings USA Inc has appointed a new chief executive who will work to fortify relationships between U.S. regulators and the unit of the Spanish banking giant, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people close to the firm.

IAG

International Consolidated Airlines Group is to make “concrete proposals” to the Irish government next week to try and convince it to sell its 25 percent stake in Aer Lingus, the Sunday Business Post reported.

BANKIA

The lender reported on Saturday 2014 profits hit by provisions taken out against potential compensation claims for its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing. Late on Friday, the bank said it would pay its first ever dividend.

FCC

The builder and services company reported on Saturday losses in 2014 had halved from the previous year.

OHL

The builder is to present a 2020 strategy update in Madrid.

