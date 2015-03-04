Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, March 4 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS

Berenberg cuts stake to “hold” from “buy” with a price target of 39.3 euros, up from 36.4 euros per share.

INDITEX

Bernstein cuts its stance to “market perform” from “outperform” raising price target to 31 euros from 26 euros.

GAS NATURAL

Colombia’s government will again put its controlling stake in electricity generator Isagen up for sale for at least 5 trillion pesos after postponing the effort last year, the government said on Tuesday.

Companies which had pre-qualified as of August include Duke Energy, China Haudian Corporation, Spain’s Gas Natural and Generco S.A.

ABERTIS

British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is halving its stake in Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis, by selling 7.5 percent of the company in an accelerated book build.