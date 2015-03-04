FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 4, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, March 4 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AMADEUS

Berenberg cuts stake to “hold” from “buy” with a price target of 39.3 euros, up from 36.4 euros per share.

INDITEX

Bernstein cuts its stance to “market perform” from “outperform” raising price target to 31 euros from 26 euros.

GAS NATURAL

Colombia’s government will again put its controlling stake in electricity generator Isagen up for sale for at least 5 trillion pesos after postponing the effort last year, the government said on Tuesday.

Companies which had pre-qualified as of August include Duke Energy, China Haudian Corporation, Spain’s Gas Natural and Generco S.A.

ABERTIS

British private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is halving its stake in Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis, by selling 7.5 percent of the company in an accelerated book build. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.