Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL, CAIXABANK

Spanish lender Caixabank is likely to reduce its stake in Repsol by 2.5 percent as part of a exchangeable bond due to mature in November 2016, Expansion reports citing a 2104 annual report.

CAIXABANK

Credit Suisse cuts its stance on Caixabank to “neutral” from “outperform” with a target price of 4.3 euros per share.

INDRA

UBS raises its stance to “buy” from “neutral” and target price to 11 euros per share.

BANKIA, FCC, REALIA

Bankia said late Wednesday it would sell its stake in Realia to Carlos Slim’s Carso Inmobiliaria, pre-empting a full takeover offer from Slim for Realia at 0.58 euros per share. This is a discount of nearly one third to Wednesday’s closing price.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on