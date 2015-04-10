FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
April 10, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXA, REPSOL

Spain’s Caixa Group may sell its 12 percent stake in oil group Repsol because it does not consider it strategic to its plans, Caixa Chairman Isidro Faine said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Separately El Confidencial reported Repsol is considering seeking arbitration proceedings against Ecuador due to the fiscal treatment of its subordinated debt in a case worth 250 million euros.

PRISA

The media group is planning to list its editorial education business Santillana, according to El Economista, estimated to be worth about 1.5 billion euros, to reduce debt.

