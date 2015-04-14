FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol said its production in the first quarter of the year was down 4.3 percent compared to the last three months of 2014 while refining margins in Spain had jumped 58 percent on the period.

APPLUS+

Morgan Stanley said it has finalised the placement of 15 million Applus+ shares for 11 euros ($12) per share

