Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

HSBC has resumed coverage of Telefonica with a “buy” rating and 15 euro a share target price.

ALMIRALL

Almirall is looking at potential acquisition opportunities in Europe and in the United States, chairman Jorge Gallardo said in an interview in Cinco Dias.

SANTANDER, UNICREDIT

Italy’s biggest bank by assets, UniCredit, is close to signing a deal with Spain’s Santander to combine their asset management businesses, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said on Saturday.

Separately, the Bank of Portugal has picked five out of seven financial institutions, including Santander, according to sources, that had made non-binding bids for Novo Banco and will accept binding offers until the end of June.

ACS

Building and services company ACS said on Sunday it had won several contracts in the United States worth a total of 382 million euros.

