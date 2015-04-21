Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, April 21 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDRA

Spanish technology company Indra is looking at laying off up to 3,500 workers in an effort to return profitability, el confidencial reported citing unnamed sources close to the company.

PRISA The Spanish media group said late on Monday it had swung to a net profit of 8.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2015 after losses in the year-ago period.

ENAGAS

Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said first quarter net profit rose 1 percent from a year earlier to 100.7 million euros, while EBITDA fell to 221.6 million euros.

GAMESA

Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Gamesa has won a contract to supply turbines with a combined capacity of 220 megawatts to the El Zayt wind farm in Egypt, the company said on Tuesday. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU