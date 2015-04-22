FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
April 22, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, April 22 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

State-controlled lender Bankia is due to hold its annual shareholder meeting in Valencia on Wednesday.

Telefonica

Spanish anti-trust watchdog CNMC is considering fining Telefonica due to an agreement with smaller competitor Yoigo in 2013 on network sharing, Expansion reported, without citing sources.

Separately, the CNMC is likely to clear Telefonica’s acquisition of pay-TV group Canal+ on Wednesday, Expansion reported. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)

