Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

MADRID, May 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

DIA

Budget supermarkets chain Dia reported adjusted core profit of 118.4 million euros, slightly above the 114.5 million euros expected in a Reuters poll.

ABERTIS, OHL, FCC, TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Spanish infrastructure and building firms Abertis, OHL and FCC are due to publish first-quarter results on Wednesday, as is engineering group Tecnicas Reunidas.

SACYR

Spanish builder Sacyr late on Tuesday said core profit rose 23 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a jump in overseas revenue.

ACS

Spanish construction and services group ACS late on Tuesday said core profit was up 9.4 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier. The company is due to hold a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.

OHL

Ratings agency Moody’s said on Tuesday it had placed the B1 rating of Spanish builder OHL on review for downgrade after a sharp share price decline in its Mexican unit.

ABENGOA

Spain's Abengoa said late on Tuesday it had been chosen along with Italy's Enel to develop a 517MW power plant in Mexico.