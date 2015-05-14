FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
May 14, 2015 / 4:00 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica is due to report first quarter earnings before the market opens.

AENA Spanish airports operator Aena said core profit in the first quarter had risen 27 percent from a year ago to 226 million euros ($256.74 million). Separately Aena said it would appeal a recent ruling by the Spanish antitrust watchdog on airport tariffs. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ($1 = 0.8803 euros)

