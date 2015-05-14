Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, May 14 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica is due to report first quarter earnings before the market opens.

AENA Spanish airports operator Aena said core profit in the first quarter had risen 27 percent from a year ago to 226 million euros ($256.74 million). Separately Aena said it would appeal a recent ruling by the Spanish antitrust watchdog on airport tariffs.