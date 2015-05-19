Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, May 19 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS, CELLNEX

Spain’s Abertis said on Monday global coordinators Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and CaixaBank had exercised their greenshoe option to buy 13.9 million shares in its telecoms unit Cellnex at 14 euros each.

Abertis also said separately on Monday that Isidro Faine, Caixabank chairman, had resigned from its board.

DIA

Citi said on Monday it was making a private share placement of 8.48 percent of the Spanish discounter DIA on behalf of Cervinia Europe and Blue Partners, investment vehicles for French businessman Bernard Arnault.

CAIXABANK

The Catalan bank is in talks with unions to cut 750 jobs, the union CCOO told Reuters on Monday. The bank, which had about 33,598, at the end of March said the final number of job losses could be lower because workers might be offered jobs in parts of Spain where the bank needs more staff.

