Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 8, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IBERIA

Etihad Airways has agreed to sell its stake in Aer Lingus amid a potential IAG takeover deal, the CEO of Etihad said on Sunday.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s Telefonica will invest $2 billion in Peru to 2017 to update infrastructure, the company said on Saturday.

