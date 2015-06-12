FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday
June 12, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 12 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: TELECOMS Britain’s Virgin Group is interested in potentially acquiring Spanish telecoms operator Yoigo, which belongs to TeliaSonera , El Economista reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

TELEFONICA Spain’s Telefonica holds its annual shareholder meeting on Friday. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU

