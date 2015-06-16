Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX

Citigroup starts with “neutral” rating and target price of 17 euros per share.

TALGO

JP Morgan starts with “overweight” rating and target price of 9.75 euros per share.

TREASURY

Spain will issue between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month Treasury bills at around 0840 GMT. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU