Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain plans to auction between 5 billion and 6 billion euros of 6- and 12-month T-bills.

FCC

Spanish builder FCC, whose top shareholder is Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Monday that it could accelerate the departure of CEO Juan Bejar if it finds a successor before Bejar is due to leave at the end of September.

CORTE INGLES

Privately owned Spanish department store chain El Corte Ingles has sold a 10 percent stake for 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, the former Prime Minister of Qatar, it said on Monday.

ABENGOA

Abengoa and Starwood Energy win a 114 mile transmission line in the southwest of the United States

PROSEGUR

Spanish security company Prosegur is considering listing about 30 percent of its cash-in-transit unit through an initial public offering in Madrid, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

