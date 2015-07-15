Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Citigroup starts with ‘buy’ rating and target price of 112 euros per share

ABERTIS

Nomura resumes with ‘neutral’ rating

IBERDROLA

Socgen has raised its position on Iberdrola to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’ with a price target of 6.85 euros from 5.5 euros.

IAG

IAG has gained European Union antitrust approval for its 1.3-billion-euro ($1.4 billion) bid for Irish carrier Aer Lingus AERL.I after agreeing to make concessions to ease competition worries, the EU Commission said on Tuesday.

INDITEX

Apparel maker Guess Inc said on Tuesday that Victor Herrero would replace co-founder Paul Marciano as chief executive in August. Herrero joins Guess after a stint as head of Asia Pacific for Inditex.

