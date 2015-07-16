Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IMPERIAL TOBACCO

Britain’s Imperial Tobacco Group is planning to sell an additional stake in its Spanish logistics unit Cia. de Distribution Integral Logista Holdings SA LOG.MC, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

GAMESA

Gamesa said its US unit and Iberdrola Renovables have signed a contract to supply 208 megawatts of wind capacity in the United States.

BANKIA

Bankia is finalising the sale of its US unit City National Bank to Chile’s BCI, pending US regulatory approval, Cinco Dias reported on Thursday, citing several US financial sources.

MAPFRE

The end of Mapfre’s strategic alliance with CatalunyaCaixa will generate 200 million euros of capital gains for the listed Spanish insurer, El Economista reported on Thursday, citing analysts.

PRIVATE EQUITY

Carlyle is delaying the sale of Spanish cable company Telecable in the hope of fetching a better price, Expansion reported on Thursday, without naming sources.

MERLIN

Spanish real estate firm Merlin Properties announced a 1.03 billion-euro ($1.13 billion) capital increase - its second hike in quick succession - via a steeply discounted rights issue on Wednesday.

Ferrovial publishes second quarter results for its Canadian ETR407 toll road.

TREASURY

Spain expects to raise between 5.5 and 6.5 billion euros across four maturities at a bond auction on Thursday morning.

