Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

IAG, owner of Spain’s Iberia, has received confirmation of valid acceptance of its offer in respect of all Aer Lingus shares held by Minister for Finance of Ireland

ABENGOA

Citi said late on Thursday it has placed 4.2 percent of Abengoa Class B shares from the company’s treasury stock for 2.8 euros per share.

JAZZTEL

France’s Orange plans to list its Spanish subsidiary on the Spanish stock exchange in 2017 once the merger with Jazztel is finalised, Expansion reported citing company executives.

OHL

OHL Mexico said on Thursday that audits it commissioned after becoming embroiled in a corruption scandal showed that the terms of two concessions it holds comply with the law.

