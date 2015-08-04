Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain’s Treasury Minister is due to present the details of the government’s 2016 budget proposal to Parliament, including next year’s gross and net debt issuance targets.

CELLNEX

Spanish telecommunications company Cellnex said first half revenues rose 35 percent to 285 million euros while core profit was up 26 percent from a year earlier to 115 million euros.

