#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 5, 2015 / 4:01 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 5 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spain’s Ferrovial FER.MC said its main shareholder had reorganised its stake in the construction and services company to allow members of the controlling del Pino family to hold their shares separately.

