UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

(Adds Abengoa, Liberbank)

MADRID, Aug 5 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spain’s Ferrovial said its main shareholder had reorganised its stake in the construction and services company to allow members of the controlling del Pino family to hold their shares separately.

ABENGOA

Renewable energy company Abengoa, whose stock price has tumbled in recent days after it announced a 650 million-euro ($706.55 million) share issue, plans to use 300 million euros of the money raised to pay down debt, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

LIBERBANK

The Spanish bank published first-half results before the market open on Wednesday. It said net profit rose to 125 milion euros, from 121 million euros a year ago, as net interest income rose.

