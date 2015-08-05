FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
#Intel
August 5, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Abengoa, Liberbank)

MADRID, Aug 5 - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spain’s Ferrovial said its main shareholder had reorganised its stake in the construction and services company to allow members of the controlling del Pino family to hold their shares separately.

ABENGOA

Renewable energy company Abengoa, whose stock price has tumbled in recent days after it announced a 650 million-euro ($706.55 million) share issue, plans to use 300 million euros of the money raised to pay down debt, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

LIBERBANK

The Spanish bank published first-half results before the market open on Wednesday. It said net profit rose to 125 milion euros, from 121 million euros a year ago, as net interest income rose.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on ($1 = 0.9200 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
