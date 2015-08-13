Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

MADRID, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FCC, BANKIA

Spanish builder FCC on Wednesday said creditors of the infrastructure unit Globalvia it shares with Bankia had taken over the company, scuppering a deal struck in July to sell it to a Malaysian investment fund.

TELEFONICA

Moody’s has downgraded Telefonica Brasil’s rating to Baa2, outlook stable

