Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

The renewable energy firm is negotiating the entry of an Arab fund as a way of propping up its capital, Expansion reported.

Separately El Economista reported that Citi and Merrill Lynch want the company to divest, including a potential divestment of Abengoa Yield unit, as a condition to support its capital increase.

MACROECONOMIC DATA

Spain releases final second quarter GDP on Thursday, expected to confirm growth of 1 percent quarter-on-quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

