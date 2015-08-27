FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABENGOA

The renewable energy firm is negotiating the entry of an Arab fund as a way of propping up its capital, Expansion reported.

Separately El Economista reported that Citi and Merrill Lynch want the company to divest, including a potential divestment of Abengoa Yield unit, as a condition to support its capital increase.

MACROECONOMIC DATA

Spain releases final second quarter GDP on Thursday, expected to confirm growth of 1 percent quarter-on-quarter, according to a Reuters poll.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
