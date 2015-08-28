Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

LIBERBANK

The bank is interested in rival BMN after the latter’s IPO was postponed, El Confidencial reported.

TELEFONICA

Spain’s competition commission is considering toning down the conditions imposed on Telefonica to open its fibre to the home network, lowering the bar on where it rents the network out to incorporate fewer towns, Expansion reported.

