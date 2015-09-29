Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

HSBC raises its stance to “hold” from “reduce” with a target price of 69 euros, up from 64 euros.

GAMESA

Gamesa said it has signed a contract to supply 72.5 MW in capacity for windfarms in Turkey (52.5 MW), Cyprus (10 MW) and Kuwait (10MW).

MEDIASET ESPANA, ATRESMEDIA

Barclays cut its stance on Mediaset and Atresmedia to “underweight” from “equal weight”. Mediaset target price was 10 euros, down from 12.75 euros while Atresmedia ws cut to 11.5 euros from 15.1 euros.

ENAGAS, GAS NATURAL

Barclays cuts its stance on Enagas and Gas Natural to “equal weight” from “overweight”. Target price on Enagas is cut to 26.8 euros from 28.5 euros while the target price for Gas Natural is cut from 19 euros from 20.5 euros.

