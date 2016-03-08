Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Grifols said on Tuesday it plans to invest $360 million in its Bioscience division 2016-2021
Ratings agency Moody’s said on Tuesday it was downgrading its rating on OHL’s debt to B2, with a “stable” outlook.
CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd said it had “fruitful” talks with EU regulators at a hearing on Monday aimed at dispelling antitrust concerns over its plan to become the top UK mobile operator by buying Telefonica’s O2 unit.
HSBC raises to “buy” from “hold”.
UBS starts coverage of Sabadell and Bankia with “buy” rating
UBS starts coverage of Popular, Bankinter, Caixabank and Santander with “neutral” rating.
UBS starts BBVA coverage with “sell” rating and target price of 5.5 euros.
