Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
March 9, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: INDITEX The Spanish retailer reported a 15 percent rise in 2015 net profit to 2.88 billion euros ($3.16 billion) on Wednesday, in line with forecasts.

ABENGOA Abengoa’s creditors have reached the outline of a restructuring deal, online newspaper El Confidencial reported on Wednesday, involving a capital injection of around 1.7 billion euros and a debt-for-equity swap.

BANKS The Bank of Spain has put off new rules on how banks should book charges and account for soured debts until the fourth quarter of this year, due to the complexity of the regulations that lenders need to digest, Cinco Dias newspaper reported.

TECNICAS REUNIDAS The Spanish engineering firm is bidding for a 1.8 billion-euro contract in Saudi Arabia to modernize the Ras Tanura refinery, El Economista reported on Wednesday, adding that the company had been shortlisted by Saudi Aramco for the project.

CIE AUTOMOTIVE Cie Automotive said late on Tuesday it was considering a listing of its technological services unit Global Dominion Access.

For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ((Madrid newsroom +34 91 585 2167 madrid.newsroom@reuters.com) ($1 = 0.9112 euros)

