Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
Hurricane Harvey
How fair is our food?
March 30, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALTIA

Altia said on Tuesday, full year net profit was 7.3 million euros versus estimated 5.0 million euros.

ELECNOR

Elecnor will propose to General Meeting a complementary dividend of 0.2127 euro per share

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
