April 7, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACCIONA

Macquarie raises to “outperform”.

CODERE

Codere announced on Wednesday a share capital increase of 494.9 million euros, with a total issue premium of 330.7 million euros, and disbursement by credit compensation.

TELEFONICA

The Spanish telecoms group priced 2.75 billion euros of euro-denominated bonds on Wednesday.

TREASURY

Spain aims to raise between 3.25 billion and 4.75 billion euros at a scheduled auction of four bonds on Thursday. For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ((Madrid newsroom +34 91 585 2167 madrid.newsroom@reuters.com) ) ($1 = 0.8761 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
