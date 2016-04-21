FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
April 21, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKINTER

Mid-sized Spanish lender Bankinter said on Thursday its net profit had risen 10 percent to 105 million euros in the first three months of the year, citing its strong private banking and insurance businesses.

ATRESMEDIA

Atresmedia said Q1 net sales was 229.9 million euros versus 243.3 million euros in Reuters poll.

TELEFONICA

Ck Hutchison Holdings will not offer EU regulators further concessions to secure a takeover of Telefonica’s O2 and is ready to challenge a rejection of its bid in court, sources familiar with the matter said.

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its liquified natural gas businesses in Peru and Ecuador to Chile’s Abastible for $335 million at current exchange rates.

Separately, Jefferies cuts to “underperform”.

APPLUS

Credit Suisse said on Wednesday it was placing a 10 percent stake in Applus in an accelerated bookbuild offer, on behalf of Azul Holdings, a vehicle for private equity firm Carlyle.

FCC

Mexico’s Grupo Carso says it has acquired 141,735 shares in Spain’s FCC for 7.5993 euros ($8.58) per share.

IBERDROLA

Citigroup adds Iberdrola to Citi Focus List Europe.

For today’s European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU ((Madrid newsroom +34 91 585 2167 madrid.newsroom@reuters.com) )

