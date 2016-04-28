Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Caixabank, the country’s third-largest lender, on Thursday posted a 27 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, hit by a further squeezing on its financial margins.

BBVA

Spain’s BBVA, the country’s second-biggest lender, posted on Thursday a 54 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, due to the lack of significant capital gains compared to the same period last year, and to the depreciation of currencies in emerging markets.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica Brasil SA said on Wednesday it nearly tripled first-quarter net income from a year ago as the country’s biggest telecommunications company sold cell towers and cut costs after acquiring broadband provider GVT.

ABENGOA

Brazil’s Energy Ministry’s executive secretary Luiz Eduardo Barata says Abengoa will receive firm offer from China State Grid for some assets in next days.

SACYR

Societe Generale cuts to “hold” from “buy” and target price to 2.1 euros from 3 euros.

BME

Spain’s BME said first quarter revenue was 82.1 million euros versus 93.0 million euros year ago.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Spanish theme park operator Parques Reunidos said on Thursday it would price its stock market flotation at 15.5 euros per share, at the bottom end of the targeted range and valuing the company as a whole at around 1.25 billion euros.

EUSKALTEL

Spains Euskaltel said first quarter revenue was 142.2 million euros versus 79.6 million euros year ago.

ABERTIS

Spain’s toll road operator Abertis posted on Thursday a 6 percent rise in first-quarter core profit, boosted by a solid traffic growth in Spain, France and Chile which offset lower activity and negative currency effects in Brazil.

ACERINOX,

Acerinox reported a first-quarter net loss of 8.3 million euros on Thursday, slightly less than that expected in a Reuters poll of a 10 million euro loss.

GAMESA

Gamesa says has received an order to supply 65 of its G114- 2.1 MW turbines in Brazil.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on