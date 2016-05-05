Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Spanish oil major Repsol on Thursday posted a 38 percent fall in first quarter adjusted net profit from a year ago to 572 million euros ($657 million), hit by low crude prices which offset a solid activity in the refining business.

FCC

Spanish building and services firm FCC on Thursday posted a 9.3 percent fall in first-quarter core profit from a year earlier, hit by lower construction activity in Spain and higher financial costs.

GRIFOLS

Grifols said first quarter net profit was 125.2 million euros versus 128.5 million euros year ago.

AMADEUS

Amadeus said first quarter net profit was 217.2 million euros versus 202.5 million euros year ago.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial posted on Wednesday after the market closed a 7.4 percent fall in core profit from a year ago in its first quarter results.

OHL

OHL said late on Wednesday Qatar Railways Company had canceled a contract with a consortium that included OHL for them to build a train station. OHL’s part of the project was worth 248 million euros.

GAMESA <GAM.MC

Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa is expected to report almost unchanged operating earnings against the year before when it posts first quarter results on Thursday, although investors will focus on any details of a possible merger with German industrial group Siemens.

TREASURY

Spain’s Treasury aims to raise between 3 billion and 4.5 billion euros at a scheduled auction of four bonds on Thursday.

