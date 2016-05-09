Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

MADRID, May 9 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDRA, ENDESA

Indra and Endesa are due to report first quarter earnings after the market closes.

APPLUS

Applus said adjusted profit before tax fell to 20.3 million euros in the first quarter from 27.3 million euros a year earlier.

ALMIRALL

Almirall said on Monday net profit fell to 21.7 million euros in the first quarter from 42.9 million euros a year earlier.

FERSA

Several companies, including Switzerland’s Springwater, Catalan firm Audax and investment fund Oaktree are bidding to buy Spanish renewable energy group Fersa, Expansion newspaper reported on Saturday, without citing sources. It said the offers were close to 0.45 euros per share.

The stock closed at 0.48 euros per share on Friday, after rising sharply on a report Springwater was offering 0.75 to 0.80 euros per share, which a Fersa spokeswoman denied.

OHL

OHL has had to lower the amount of compensation it is trying to get from Qatar after a contract it won as part of a consortium to build a hospital in Doha was rescinded, El Pais reported on Sunday. It has lowered its claims by around 400 million euros to between 270 million and 376 million euros after an unfavourable court ruling, the newspaper said.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on