Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 25, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Bernstein rates Telefonica at “market perform” with an 8.7 euro per share target price.

ENDESA

Endesa said on Tuesday it will sell its entire stake of 50 percent in Enel Insurance BV for 114 million euros to Enel Investment Holding BV.

