Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Telefonica's new infrastructure unit Telxius said late on Thursday it would operate a submarine cable that would connect the United States and Spain.

CAIXABANK

Criteria, the parent company of Caixabank, said late on Thursday it would reduce its stake in the lender to 40 percent from 56.8 percent by the end of 2017.

ABENGOA

The Spanish engineering and renewable energy firm needs an advance of 300 million euros in liquidity to see it through to September and pay June wages as it negotiates its restructuring with lenders before an end-October deadline, Cinco Dias reported on Friday.

A group of Abengoa executives are considering a management buy-out of its industrial engineering division Inabensa, Expansion reported on Friday.

