Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ALMIRALL

Almirall announced results from two pivotal phase-3 clinical trials (reSURFACE 1 and 2) achieving primary endpoint of Tildrakizumab, an investigational IL-23p19 inhibitor, in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

ABENGOA

Debt-ridden Spanish energy firm Abengoa ABGek.MC reported a first-half net loss of 3.7 billion euros on Friday as it pushed on with efforts to avoid becoming the country's biggest bankruptcy.

INDITEX

Amancio Ortega, Europe's richest man and founder of global fashion group and Zara owner Inditex, has bought one of Madrid's most famous skyscrapers for 490 million euros through his property investment arm, a source said.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on