a year ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
October 4, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MAPFRE

Mapfre said on Tuesday it has bought 31 percent of insurance company PT Asuransi Bina Dana Arta Tbk (ABDA) in Indonesia for 92.3 million euros.

OHL, ABERTIS

Spanish builder OHL on Monday sold down another chunk of its stake in Abertis ABE.MC, leaving it with 2.5 percent of the infrastructure firm as it raises cash to pay down debt.

FUNESPANA

Funespaña said on Monday it would propose a merger with wholly owned units Funetxea, Funeraria Pedrola, Servicios y Gestion Funeraria and Tanatori de Benidorm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
