Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MAPFRE

Mapfre said on Tuesday it has bought 31 percent of insurance company PT Asuransi Bina Dana Arta Tbk (ABDA) in Indonesia for 92.3 million euros.

OHL, ABERTIS

Spanish builder OHL on Monday sold down another chunk of its stake in Abertis ABE.MC, leaving it with 2.5 percent of the infrastructure firm as it raises cash to pay down debt.

FUNESPANA

Funespaña said on Monday it would propose a merger with wholly owned units Funetxea, Funeraria Pedrola, Servicios y Gestion Funeraria and Tanatori de Benidorm For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU