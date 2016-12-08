UPDATE 1-India scraps wheat import duty, raising doubts about output estimates
* Droughts in 2014, 2015 led to stock drawdown (Adds finance minister, analyst, context)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
OHL
UBS cuts to neutral from buy with a 2.9 euro target price down from 3.5 euros.
FCC, ACCIONA
A consortium including billionaire Carlos Slim's building unit submitted the lowest bid on Wednesday in a tender for the terminal project at Mexico City's new $13 billion airport as the telecoms tycoon looks to edge out two rivals for the deal.
The construction arm of Slim's Grupo Carso and his majority-owned FCC, submitted a bid of 84.8 billion pesos ($4.2 billion) for the project.
PROSEGUR
HSBC raises to buy from hold with a target price of 7 euros vs 6.6 euros previously.
GAMESA
Spain's stock market regulator said on Wednesday it had exempted Siemens Wind Power from rules that would have forced it to launch a full takeover bid for Gamesa as part of the companies' plan to combine wind power assets.
ACS
Spain's ACS said on Wednesday it would make a capital gain of between 325 million euros and 560 million euros from the sale of Urbaser.
Dec 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening between 16 and 25 points higher, or up as much as 0.4 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index was up 1.8 percent to 6,902.23 at its close on Wednesday, as investors snapped up bank and mining stocks and rotated out of more "defensive" parts of the market. * GLENCORE: Russia said on Wednesday it sold a stake in oil giant Rosneft for 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to Qatar and com
* Tomtom and Pitney Bowes expand partnership to serve growing market for location-based intelligence and data solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)